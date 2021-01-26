Sunset Hills state rep, and possible candidate for Missouri auditor, scores big contribution from secretive nonprofit group

JEFFERSON CITY — A political action committee supporting a Sunset Hills state representative weighing a statewide campaign landed a $200,000 contribution from a secretive nonprofit on Monday.

In November, state Rep. David Gregory, a Republican, changed his committee registration to reflect that he was exploring a run for statewide office, presumably auditor, the only statewide position in Jefferson City up for grabs next year.

The Alliance for Economic Progress Inc. sent Gregory’s Show Me Growth PAC $200,000 on Monday, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission. The original source of the money was not clear.

Gregg Keller, a Missouri Republican operative, is listed as the president of the nonprofit organization in documents filed with the Missouri secretary of state’s office.

Gregory and Keller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The nonprofit was incorporated in 2017, according to the secretary of state’s office, by Charles Hatfield, a Jefferson City Democratic attorney who works for political clients.