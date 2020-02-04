Sunshine Law case against St. Louis County executive's office could be headed for trial

CLAYTON — An Oct. 13 trial date has been set in a lawsuit by the Missouri attorney general that accuses the St. Louis County executive’s office of repeated violations of the state’s open records law.

The suit was filed in St. Louis Circuit Court in January 2018 by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley against then-County Executive Steve Stenger. It continues on after Hawley’s election to U.S. Senate and Stenger’s prison sentence in a federal pay-to-play case.

Hawley alleged that Stenger’s staff violated the law by failing to provide timely responses to record requests, provide access to public records and disclose the name of the records custodian. Post-Dispatch stories documented several instances when Stenger’s staff delayed responses to the newspaper’s requests for access.