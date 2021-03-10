Tax cut push in Missouri could jeopardize federal relief funds

JEFFERSON CITY — If Missouri wants a share of the new federal pandemic relief aid package, Republicans may have to delay their quest to cut state taxes.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package heading to President Joseph Biden’s desk contains language saying states cannot “directly or indirectly” reduce tax rates if they want the money.

The aim of the provision is to bar states from cutting taxes and then back-filling the revenue hole with federal dollars meant for relief.

At stake for Missouri is an estimated $5 billion in relief that is designed to help pay for government services and help businesses, families and schools weather the ongoing pandemic.

“We are aware of it and analyzing it,” said Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican from Cosby who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is working on the state’s next budget blueprint.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about that," added Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City. "There are still a lot of questions that can't be answered yet."

The prohibition, however, did not derail conservative Republican lawmakers from continuing their annual push to reduce state taxes.