Test runs of Loop Trolley begin Wednesday in run-up to Aug. 4 reopening

ST. LOUIS — Daily test runs of Loop Trolley cars will begin Wednesday in advance of the long-dormant operation’s scheduled resumption of service on Aug. 4.

The trolley’s new operator, the Bi-State Development Agency, says the trial runs between noon and 5 p.m. will include safety testing .

When that’s concluded, officials with Bi-State, state transportation officials and the trolley’s taxing district will review results and make adjustments if needed. Bi-State’s Metro Transit agency also will be involved.

Bi-State didn’t specify whether people will be able to ride free or have to pay a fare.

The trolley, which previously charged a fare, shut down regular service at the end of 2019 after only about a year of operations amid continued financial and operational problems.

In February, Bi-State, which runs MetroLink and the Metro bus system, agreed to run trolley operations on a contract basis.

Plans call for the 2.2-mile line, which runs from the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Bi-State, which previously had said the line would shut down Oct. 15, on Thursday announced a new end date of Oct. 30. The news release referred to the planned reopening as a “three-month trial program.”

Bi-State’s president and CEO, Taulby Roach, had said in May that the line likely would crank up again next April.

The line plans to run at first using accrued and ongoing revenue from the trolley district’s sales tax collected along and near the trolley route.

The regional East-West Gateway Council of Governments is expected to decide next month on a proposed $1.26 million federal grant that Roach has said is needed for the trolley line’s long-term financial viability. The council rejected a similar request last year.