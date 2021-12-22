Texas abortion law spurs copycat measures, from guns in California to critical race theory in Florida

A gun rights group warned the U.S. Supreme Court in late October that upholding Texas’ so-called vigilante anti-abortion law would have grave consequences for other constitutionally protected activities.

“The most useful way to appreciate the significance of this case is to stop thinking of it as an abortion case and recognize it for what it is,” wrote Erik Jaffe, a Washington, D.C., lawyer for the Firearms Policy Coalition — a vehicle for “deterring the exercise of any and all rights.”

The Supreme Court failed to heed the warning, which came from both the right and the left, and decided 5 to 4 this month to let stand a law that will make obtaining abortions in Texas impossible for most women and that was crafted to prevent abortion rights advocates from obtaining an injunction to block it.

Now political leaders in other states including Missouri and Illinois are backing similar legal schemes, not all of them targeting abortion.