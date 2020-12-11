Texas stands ground at Supreme Court, rejecting ‘seditious abuse’ claim in bid to overturn Biden’s election

Rep. Chip Roy of Austin, who served as the No. 2 lawyer in the Texas attorney general’s office for two years, called the case “a dangerous violation of federalism” that could lead to a precedent allowing states to ask “federal courts to police the voting procedures of another state.”

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a Republican, predicted the Supreme Court will reject the lawsuit, and he highlighted the fact that Paxton is under FBI investigation for allegations by former senior staffers that he abused his office to help a campaign donor.

“From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit — as all of its assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas’ own solicitor general isn’t signing on,” Sasse said in a statement.

Paxton has told KXAN-TV in Austin that he has not discussed the possibility of a pardon with Trump.

Paxton has also been under indictment for more than five years on state criminal charges involving alleged securities fraud, though presidents can issue pardons only for federal crimes.