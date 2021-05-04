The end of remote work is coming for thousands of state workers in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Thousands of state employees are being asked to return to the office after a year of working remotely.

In emails sent to state workers Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration set a May 17 deadline for employees to come back full time.

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, confirmed the plans and said additional information will be released Wednesday.

At times, an estimated one-third of the state’s workforce has been out of the office to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Although prisons and mental health facilities remained fully staffed during the pandemic, large state office buildings where paperwork is processed and rules are meted out were emptied out.

The number of people currently working remotely is still evident in the parking lot of the Truman State Office Building near the state Capitol, where an estimated third of the spaces are empty on a normal workday.