The revolving door spins in Missouri as top aides head to the lobbying corps

JEFFERSON CITY — The revolving door between state government and the lobbyists who descend on the Missouri Capitol each year spun fast in December.
Top staffers to Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe left the government payroll in recent weeks to become lobbyists in the health care sector, joining other former aides and lawmakers in the ranks of those who seek to influence the Legislature the executive branch.
Justin Alferman, a former state lawmaker from Hermann who had served as Parson’s top lobbyist is now working for SSM Health, a Catholic, not-for-profit health system with hospitals in Jefferson City and two other states.
Alex Curchin, who was general counsel and legislative director for Kehoe, is now registered to lobby for health care giant Centene, which runs managed care operations. Centene is the second-largest publicly traded corporation based in the state.
The duo could be patrolling the halls of the Capitol when lawmakers return to action for their annual legislative session on Jan. 8.
Alferman and Curchin are following a hard worn path of moving from the public sector to the potentially more lucrative private sector. In 2017, for example, Doug Nelson, a former top advisor to Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway and former Gov. Jay Nixon jumped into the lobbying pool with the newly formed subsidiary of the Lathrop Gage law firm.
Former Rep. Caleb Jones also moved from a job with former Gov. Eric Greitens to a job overseeing the state’s electric cooperative association in 2017.
Jones, however, wasn’t immediately allowed to lobby because Greitens had issued an executive order barring all of his former employees from lobbying his office.
The ex-governor said he didn't want the appearance that his workers were trying to cash in on their experience.
Parson, too, issued an executive order barring his employees from lobbying until the end of his administration. But, it only applies to ex-aides lobbying the executive branch.
Alferman is registered to lobby the legislative branch and local elected officials.
Congress and 33 states have various so-called “revolving door” bans in place as a way to stop lawmakers and staff from leaving the public sector one day and returning the next as a lobbyist working for a company, a special interest group or an organization. Supporters say that leads to an erosion of trust by the public, who may believe officials may be casting votes or setting policy to curry favor with potential future employers.
Unlike Greitens, Nixon did not have a formal, public policy on employees leaving to become lobbyists. But, during his tenure, Nixon did call for a waiting period for lawmakers seeking to become lobbyists.
In 2018, Missouri voters approved a series of changes in how government operates as part of the so-called “Clean Missouri” initiative.
The changes include a two-year waiting period for lawmakers to become lobbyists. But, it doesn’t apply to employees of the executive branch.