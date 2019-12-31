The revolving door spins in Missouri as top aides head to the lobbying corps

Former Rep. Caleb Jones also moved from a job with former Gov. Eric Greitens to a job overseeing the state’s electric cooperative association in 2017.

Jones, however, wasn’t immediately allowed to lobby because Greitens had issued an executive order barring all of his former employees from lobbying his office.

The ex-governor said he didn't want the appearance that his workers were trying to cash in on their experience.

Parson, too, issued an executive order barring his employees from lobbying until the end of his administration. But, it only applies to ex-aides lobbying the executive branch.

Alferman is registered to lobby the legislative branch and local elected officials.

Congress and 33 states have various so-called “revolving door” bans in place as a way to stop lawmakers and staff from leaving the public sector one day and returning the next as a lobbyist working for a company, a special interest group or an organization. Supporters say that leads to an erosion of trust by the public, who may believe officials may be casting votes or setting policy to curry favor with potential future employers.