The St. Louis County Council makes it official: Santa is coming

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council is sharply split on a wide range of issues, from public health orders to who becomes the next chairwoman, but on one thing they all agree:

Santa Claus is coming.

A resolution, sponsored by Council members Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway, offered holiday greetings and also included this language:

“The council wishes to assure all children who go to bed on December 24th, with thoughts of Santa in their head, that it has been confirmed that Mr. and Mrs. Claus, all the elves, and even the eight tiny reindeer have quarantined and followed all recommendations of public health officials and Santa will be able to make all deliveries along his usual route this year.”

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, who has been at odds with Clancy and Dunaway on a number of issues, quickly asked to join as a co-sponsor, as did Council members Ernie Trakas and Rochelle Walton Gray.

“I just want to make sure Santa is not a superspreader,” said Councilman Mark Harder, after also asking to be added to the resolution.

The last holdout, Councilman Tim Fitch, made it unanimous on Tuesday.

“I’m not about to not co-sponsor — he won’t show up at my house,” Fitch said.