CLAYTON — A newly created commission will soon consider a pay increase for members of the St. Louis County Council.

Most of the commission’s members have now been appointed.

One of the appointees named ahead of Tuesday’s County Council meeting is no stranger to St. Louis County government. Republican Tim Fitch of Creve Coeur served on the council from January 2019 until the end of December, and prior to that he worked at the St. Louis County Police Department for 31 years, including six as chief.

St. Louis County Republican Party Chair Rene Artman of Fenton appointed Fitch and herself to serve on the five-member commission. County Democratic Party Chair Nelson Mitten appointed Sandi Colquitt of University City and Otto Schoenberg III of unincorporated South County.

The fifth member will be randomly chosen from a list of names submitted, one each, by the seven council members.

Voters in August overwhelmingly approved establishing the commission to conduct a review every five years of county council member pay. Council members currently earn $20,000 a year. They haven’t had a raise since 2005.

The St. Louis County Council Compensation Commission will meet from the end of February through May.

St. Louis aldermen recently passed a bill nearly doubling their salaries to $72,000.