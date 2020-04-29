Thinking about opening your business in defiance of St. Louis County? Get good legal advice, Sam Page says.

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had a message on Wednesday to any business that may be planning to open in violation of the county’s stay-at-home order:

Get good legal advice.

In comments to reporters on Wednesday, Page was asked about news that Eureka Mayor Sean Flower had indicated in a letter that his city was planning to buck the county’s directives that businesses remain closed.

“In the past when businesses were in violation of our order and we sent them a letter and notified them of that they all complied very quickly,” he said. “And there’s a reason for that: I’m sure they got legal advice.”

Page warned that business could be in for a “complicated relationship with their insurance carriers” if employees or customers were exposed to COVID-19 while violating a county health order.

Flower said in a letter on Tuesday that his city could “no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin” and would follow the state and allow businesses to reopen on Monday.