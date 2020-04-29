Thinking about opening your business in defiance of St. Louis County? Get good legal advice, Sam Page says.

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had a message on Wednesday to any business that may be planning to open in violation of the county’s stay-at-home order:
Get good legal advice.
In comments to reporters on Wednesday, Page was asked about news that Eureka Mayor Sean Flower had indicated in a letter that his city was planning to buck the county’s directives that businesses remain closed.
“In the past when businesses were in violation of our order and we sent them a letter and notified them of that they all complied very quickly,” he said. “And there’s a reason for that: I’m sure they got legal advice.”
Page warned that business could be in for a “complicated relationship with their insurance carriers” if employees or customers were exposed to COVID-19 while violating a county health order.
Flower said in a letter on Tuesday that his city could “no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin” and would follow the state and allow businesses to reopen on Monday.
“We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids’ lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country,” he wrote.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he would allow businesses to open this coming Monday, with some restrictions remaining in place. Page announced almost two weeks ago that he was extending the countywide stay-at-home order indefinitely. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the same. Page said he would revisit the order in mid-May.
Page said Wednesday that St. Louis County was different than the rest of the state. It’s denser and the virus has spread to many more people.
Deaths in St. Louis County connected to the pandemic rose by 25 Tuesday to 157, according to the county. Cases have been most concentrated in north St. Louis County and the area surrounding Eureka. Eureka’s numbers, however, are affected by an outbreak of at least 29 cases at the Marymount Manor nursing home, Flower said.
Page said, “I understand the frustration of all of our municipal leaders. I’ve been talking to them and I’m working with them and I want to get our economy and our remaining businesses open as soon as possible. We have to recognize that St. Louis County is much different than the rest of the state.”
He said: “We only have one chance to get this right and by extending our own stay at home orders here for a few extra weeks, recognizing that St. Louis County is much different than the rest of the state. By doing that, then we dramatically lower the risk of having to do this again.”
