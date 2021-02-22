Third Republican candidate expected to announce run for Illinois governor

“The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, a callous disregard for people’s health,” Pritzker said during a daily COVID briefing at the time.

When he was running for state senate last fall, Bailey shared a sharp critique of the governor with the EDN.

“Our governor refuses to listen to the needs and concerns of the diversely different areas of Illinois. ... Illinois has existing plans in place that allow for county-by-county overwatch, but unfortunately, our governor does not desire to honor that,” he said.

As a legislator, Bailey has sponsored or co-sponsored 219 pieces of legislation, with 19 of those bills becoming law. Though he has sponsored a variety of legislation, frequent subjects of his legislation are reforming state and local government and education.

Some of the laws he has co-sponsored include laws introducing a requirement for casinos and hotels to adopt policies protecting workers against sexual assault, allowing school districts to offer hunting safety courses during the day or after school, and allowing counties to change the way county assessors and supervisors are selected by referendum.