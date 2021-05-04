‘This is life and death’: Kansas City mayor says state should let city act on gun laws

The bill also restrict local police from assisting federal agents enforcing those laws, and allow those who believe their Second Amendment rights have been violated to sue local law enforcement for $50,000. It passed the House early this year.

Urban and rural

“They live in a bubble,” Sen. Barbara Washington, a Kansas City Democrat, said of Republicans in the Legislature. “They clearly don’t see the danger.”

Washington said she fully believes in the Second Amendment. She is of the first generation in her mother’s and father’s families to be raised in the city. Hunting is still part of their lives.

But, she said, where she lives in the city she hears gunshots three or four times a week. She does not let her grandchildren play on the first level of her home for fear of gunfire.

Gun violence is a public health problem and should be treated that way, she said. Job training and resources could help.

And it is not just an urban problem, Washington said. Missouri has high rates firearm suicides across rural areas.

“I feel like some kind of way we’ve got to decide we’re going to come to a happy medium” on the issue, she said.