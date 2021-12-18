'This will be a blessing': St. Louisans start applying for $500 direct aid payments

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis residents lined up to apply for pandemic aid on Saturday as the city debuted a program that aims to put $500 directly into the pockets of about 9,300 residents facing COVID-related economic hardship.
At the event at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, volunteers organized by the United Way of Greater St. Louis helped people apply for the program. Eligible residents can also apply online.
"We know that $500 doesn't solve all the problems in the world," said city Treasurer Adam Layne, whose office is involved with the program.
"We know that a lot of people are in tough situations right now because of the pandemic. So we're hoping that this is an opportunity to alleviate some of those burdens."
The $5 million program is part of the $498 million in federal aid the city is receiving over two years through the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones proposed the idea.
As residents waited in line at the campus' student center, some described the bills and expenses that will hopefully be eased by the one-time $500 payments.
Russell Hayes III, 60, who lives a few blocks north of Forest Park, said the money would go toward fixing his truck, which has a bad head gasket and will cost $650 to fix. He needs the truck to make money doing odd jobs, such as yard work and hauling scrap.
Karen Williams, 68, of the Ville neighborhood, said the money would help her cover her electric bills and rent.
Bernice Wright said the money will go toward unexpected housing costs. Wright, 63, said she paid her rent on Nov. 1, and on Nov. 5 found a notice on her door saying the building where she lived in the Central West End had been sold.
The new owners, she said, wanted to raise her monthly rent from $600 to $950.
Fortunately, she said, someone from her church knew of a place she could stay, but she had to come up with the first and last month of rent. Wright said she wished the aid money had come sooner, but she greatly appreciates it now.
She is a grandmother of three and is retired after working 18 years at the St. Louis Zoo.
She said the direct assistance money will go toward paying her utility bills and repaying those who chipped in for her housing expenses during the move.
"This will be a blessing," Wright said.
By 4 p.m., more than 550 people had submitted applications at the community college event. The online application had been posted early that morning, and 1,100 people had applied overall.
Residents have the option to receive the payments in the form of debit cards, sent by mail, or electronically.
Layne, the St. Louis treasurer, said he hopes that the mayor and Board of Aldermen allocate additional dollars to direct assistance in the future so the city can provide more.
The city is looking to send out the first payments next week, Layne said. Once an application is approved, it should take no more than 15 days to receive the money.
The direct assistance payments are in addition to various other city programs tailored to specific needs that also are funded by the federal money.
"Even though we have rental assistance and utility assistance, we know that the pandemic has brought up other pressing needs that we may not be aware of," Layne said. "So we wanted to make sure that this was seemingly unrestricted."
Eligible residents include those who have lived in St. Louis for at least a year, whose income is at or below 80% of the area median income, and who have lost income due to the pandemic.
The United Way, which the city is contracting with to help run the program, plans more events to help residents apply for the program. For more information, call 866-948-3742. To apply for direct assistance online, or to check eligibility requirements, visit the city website.