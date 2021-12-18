'This will be a blessing': St. Louisans start applying for $500 direct aid payments

As residents waited in line at the campus' student center, some described the bills and expenses that will hopefully be eased by the one-time $500 payments.

Russell Hayes III, 60, who lives a few blocks north of Forest Park, said the money would go toward fixing his truck, which has a bad head gasket and will cost $650 to fix. He needs the truck to make money doing odd jobs, such as yard work and hauling scrap.

Karen Williams, 68, of the Ville neighborhood, said the money would help her cover her electric bills and rent.

Bernice Wright said the money will go toward unexpected housing costs. Wright, 63, said she paid her rent on Nov. 1, and on Nov. 5 found a notice on her door saying the building where she lived in the Central West End had been sold.

The new owners, she said, wanted to raise her monthly rent from $600 to $950.

Fortunately, she said, someone from her church knew of a place she could stay, but she had to come up with the first and last month of rent. Wright said she wished the aid money had come sooner, but she greatly appreciates it now.

She is a grandmother of three and is retired after working 18 years at the St. Louis Zoo.