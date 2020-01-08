Tim Fitch wants to give St. Louis County voters the chance to ban traffic-enforcement cameras

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will consider asking voters later this year whether traffic-enforcement cameras should be banned across the county.

A bill introduced Tuesday by Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, would put a charter amendment on the ballot in November. The question would ask voters whether red-light cameras, speed enforcement cameras and similar automated traffic-enforcement systems should be banned in both unincorporated areas and the county’s 88 municipalities.

If there are no delays, the bill could go to a preliminary vote as soon as Tuesday and to a final council vote as soon as Jan. 21.

Fitch, the former county police chief, has been an opponent of automatic traffic enforcement for years.