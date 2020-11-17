'Tiny' home village for city's homeless coming to Downtown West, mayor announces

ST. LOUIS — The city is planning a village of 50 "tiny" homes that will begin to shelter some of the city's homeless as soon as next month, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday.
The city plans to lease property for the community at 900 N. Jefferson Avenue on the edge of Downtown West, the site of the former St. Louis RV Park, Krewson's office said in a statement.
The site is about a mile from two of the city's other major resources for the homeless, the city-owned Biddle House men's shelter and the homeless services agency known as the St. Patrick Center.
The mayor will request $600,000 to fund the construction of the homes and also cover the first year of the land lease from the approximately $64 million in federal CARES Act funding the city received this spring to address the impact of COVID-19.
“With this investment, we’ll be able to create new opportunities for temporary, transitional housing and better protect our unhoused neighbors, who remain at risk of contracting this dangerous virus," Krewson said.
The North Jefferson site will include 40 single homes, eight doubles and two homes compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Krewson's office. Each will have a bed, desk, chair, shelving unit, heat and air conditioning, and a charging unit for electronics.
Support Local Journalism
Showers, 24/7 security and on-site case management will also be provided, Krewson's statement said.
Krewson will request final approval for the lease and a contract with a service provider to manage the community Wednesday at a virtual meeting of the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment. The board approves all CARES Act allocations.
If approved, Krewson's office expects the first residents will be able to move into the homes by Dec. 1.
The project is the second tiny house community for homeless people in the city.
The first, announced by Krewson last month, will provide 50 homes to homeless veterans in north St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood at North Grand and Aldine Avenue.
That effort, funded in part by the Kansas City nonprofit Veterans Community Project, is intended be built primarily on 31 parcels of land purchased from the city’s Land Reutilization Authority, which takes ownership of abandoned property.
Those homes, the majority of them totaling about 240 square feet, are modeled after a similar project started in Kansas City in 2018 by the same nonprofit.
Along with Kansas City, cities across the country have embraced the idea of tiny homes as a way to give shelter to homeless people, including Seattle, Detroit, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.
This story will be updated later Tuesday.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.