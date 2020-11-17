'Tiny' home village to shelter St. Louis homeless coming to Downtown West, mayor announces

ST. LOUIS — A village of 50 "tiny" homes is set to begin sheltering some of St. Louis' homeless population as soon as next month, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday.
The city plans a 29-month lease of property for the new community at 900 N. Jefferson Avenue on the edge of Downtown West, the site of the former St. Louis RV Park.
There the rows of colorful, simple homes ranging from 80 to 96-square-feet will serve as transitional housing for about four to five months while case workers try to get residents more permanent shelter.
"Tiny houses are a lot safer, more secure and comfortable than living in a tent," Krewson said during a Tuesday news conference, adding that the homes would create a "stronger foundation" for unhoused people to rebuild their lives.
The mayor will request $600,000 to fund the construction of the homes and the first year of the land lease from the approximately $35 million in federal CARES Act funding St. Louis received this spring to address the impact of COVID-19.
"Folks are much more vulnerable to COVID if they're living on the street, if they are living in a group setting," Krewson said. "So this is assistance to prevent COVID transmission."
Krewson's chief of staff Steve Conway said the city is also concerned that there may be an increase in the homeless population caused by the economic fallout from the pandemic.
The city has a freeze on evictions through December 31, and has already dedicated $7.4 million of CARES Act funds for rental and mortgage assistance, but in the coming months people still may lose homes, Conway said.
The new village will be across the street from the St Louis Police Department Central Patrol building and about a mile from two of the city's other major resources for the homeless, the city-owned Biddle House men's shelter and the homeless services agency known as the St. Patrick Center.
Krewson said Tuesday that the site was choosen after a search throughout St. Louis in part because it already had showers, laundry facilities and bathrooms in place from the previous RV park.
The North Jefferson site will include 40 single homes, eight doubles and two homes compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Krewson's office. Each will have a bed, desk, chair, shelving unit, heat and air conditioning, and a charging unit for electronics.
The city is in negotiations to contract with "an experienced, local" service provider to manage the village, but has not yet publicly named the organization, according to the mayor's office. The community will also have on-site case management and 24/7 security, Krewson said.
Krewson will request final approval for the lease and the service provider contract Wednesday at a virtual meeting of the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment. The board approves all CARES Act allocations.
If approved, Krewson's office expects the first residents will be able to move into the homes by Dec. 1.
The project is the second tiny house community for homeless people in the city, and the first fully funded by the city.
The first project, announced last month, will provide 50 tiny houses to homeless veterans in north St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood at North Grand and Aldine Avenue.
That effort, funded largely by the Kansas City nonprofit Veterans Community Project, is intended be built primarily on 31 parcels of land purchased from the city’s Land Reutilization Authority, which takes ownership of abandoned property.
Those homes, the majority of them totaling about 240 square feet, are modeled after a similar project started in Kansas City in 2018 by the same nonprofit which has gotten national attention for its approach.
Other cities across the country have embraced the idea of tiny homes as a way to give shelter to homeless people, including Seattle, Detroit, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.
This story will be updated later.
