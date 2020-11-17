'Tiny' house village for St. Louis homeless coming to Downtown West, mayor announces

Other cities have embraced the idea of small homes as a way to give shelter to homeless people, including Seattle; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; and Austin, Texas.

Another significant project was announced Tuesday to benefit the homeless in St. Louis.

The nonprofit Doorways, an interfaith agency providing housing and support to people at risk of homelessness due to HIV and poverty, will break ground on a $22 million development Wednesday.

The development will be located at 1101 N. Jefferson Avenue, about a four-minute walk from the tiny house community.

The first phase of the project includes a 50-unit apartment complex for emergency housing, a client-service center and administrative offices.

Construction of the three-acre campus is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.

The nonprofit so far has raised $18 million for the project through private donations, grants and government subsidies. About $1.4 million in funding for the project comes from the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Doorways has experienced a 10-fold increase in demand over the past decade and will be able to offer counseling and a full range of services out of the new location, according to the nonprofit.