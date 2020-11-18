'Tiny' house village for St. Louis homeless coming to Downtown West, mayor announces

The city has a freeze on evictions through Dec. 31 and has already dedicated $7.4 million of CARES money for rental and mortgage assistance, but in the coming months people still may lose housing, Conway said.

With the tiny homes included, the city has created 385 new beds to house the homeless population since the start of the pandemic, Conway said. The additional beds were needed when area shelters had to cut down on the number of people they could serve to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Earlier this year the city also removed several homeless encampments around downtown, including one with about 50 people living in tents on Market Street near City Hall. The mayor said the encampment was a risk for the spread of the virus and other health issues, and offered to move people living there into the city’s temporary shelter beds when the site was shut down in May. The move was opposed by some advocates for the homeless population in the city.