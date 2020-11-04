Tishaura Jones kicks off repeat campaign for St. Louis mayor

Some people in politics also believe Aldermanic President Lewis Reed might run; Reed hasn't commented on whether he's interested.

But the contest will be played under different rules than those in place for the seven-person 2017 Democratic primary that Krewson won.

City voters on Tuesday passed a proposition that will require candidates for mayor to run on a nonpartisan basis, with the candidates finishing first and second in the primary to be matched in an April general-election runoff.

Under the old system, whoever won the Democratic primary cruised to victory in the general election in the heavily Democratic city. That's what happened in 2017, when Krewson easily beat a Republican nominee and other general-election candidates.

Another new twist in the proposition passed Tuesday will allow residents to vote for as many candidates as they want in the primary. That provision, called approval voting, is aimed at advancing candidates with broad support to the general-election runoff.

Jones was an early supporter of the measure, called Proposition D.