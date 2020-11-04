Tishaura Jones kicks off repeat campaign for St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS — A day after getting reelected as city treasurer, Tishaura Jones is wasting no time kicking off her long-expected repeat run for mayor of St. Louis in the upcoming March primary.
Jones, who narrowly lost a mayoral bid in 2017, plans to formally announce her 2021 candidacy Wednesday afternoon, Matt Rauschenbach, her campaign’s political director, said in a text message.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Democracy for America — which describes itself as a national grassroots progressive group — announced its endorsement of Jones’ new mayoral bid.
The organization’s news release included a statement from Jones herself in which she says she’ll run a campaign bringing together “a broad coalition of working people who are eager to create a government of, by and for St. Louis’ families.”
Jones will again be running against Mayor Lyda Krewson, who edged out Jones in the 2017 Democratic primary and is seeking a second four-year term.
Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, also has declared her candidacy for mayor. And Dana Kelly, a restaurant owner who ran unsuccessfully for license collector in 2018, has formed a campaign committee to raise money for a mayoral race.
Some people in politics also believe Aldermanic President Lewis Reed might run; Reed hasn't commented on whether he's interested.
But the contest will be played under different rules than those in place for the seven-person 2017 Democratic primary that Krewson won.
City voters on Tuesday passed a proposition that will require candidates for mayor to run on a nonpartisan basis, with the candidates finishing first and second in the primary to be matched in an April general-election runoff.
Under the old system, whoever won the Democratic primary cruised to victory in the general election in the heavily Democratic city. That's what happened in 2017, when Krewson easily beat a Republican nominee and other general-election candidates.
Another new twist in the proposition passed Tuesday will allow residents to vote for as many candidates as they want in the primary. That provision, called approval voting, is aimed at advancing candidates with broad support to the general-election runoff.
Jones was an early supporter of the measure, called Proposition D.
Krewson's spokesman has said she didn't oppose the idea of a runoff but was against approval voting.
This article will be updated
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.