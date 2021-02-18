Tishaura Jones latest mayoral candidate to join TV ad derby

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones on Friday joins the television-ad phase of the ongoing mayor’s race, rolling out a commercial reintroducing herself to voters and not mentioning any of her opponents.

The 30-second ad notes that Jones was born and raised in St. Louis and has her citing her campaign slogan, “say yes to the St. Louis we could have.”

In keeping with her emphasis on inclusion, Jones also says in the ad that “you should be able to succeed here regardless of your skin color, who you love, your documentation status or what language you speak.”

A campaign spokesman said the ad would run on over-the-air stations and on cable.

Jones follows opponents Lewis Reed, the president of the Board of Aldermen, and Cara Spencer, the 20th Ward alderman, who have been featured in commercials over the past week.

