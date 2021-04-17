Tishaura Jones to take office as St. Louis mayor in socially distanced inauguration

ST. LOUIS — It will be a new mayor for St. Louis on Tuesday but the same old pandemic, as Tishaura Jones takes office in a socially distant inauguration event at City Hall.

Jones, the first Black woman to hold the mayor’s post, will be sworn in along with Comptroller Darlene Green in a noon ceremony in the historic building’s rotunda.

Only about 90 people, all invited guests and participants, will watch from first-floor seats spaced six feet apart. Other invited guests will watch from the second floor. The third and fourth floors will be open to the general public.

All visitors will have to undergo temperature screening and are required to wear face masks and maintain six feet distancing.

Jones, St. Louis' 47th mayor, will be sworn in by Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Angela Turner Quigless and Green by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White.

Among the speakers will be St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III, former state Sen. Kiki Curls of Kansas City and Anthony Thompson, chairman and CEO of Kwame Building Group.

Jones, who has been the city treasurer since 2013, was elected April 6 to succeed Mayor Lyda Krewson, who did not seek a second four-year term.