Tishaura Jones, Vernon Betts take healthy leads in St. Louis treasurer, sheriff's races

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Sheriff Vernon Betts took healthy early leads in results from Tuesday's Democratic primary.
Jones had a 55% to 45% edge over Alderman Jeffrey Boyd in the treasurer's race. Betts had more than two-thirds of the vote in a three-way race against Alfred Montgomery, a former deputy, and David Mosley.
See live results as the votes are tallied for statewide races and races in St. Louis City, St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin, Lincol…
The initial returns were from absentee and mail-in votes across the city.
On the Republican side, sheriff's deputy John Castellano III had a big early lead over Lester "Corkey" Stewart, a retired deputy, for the party's nomination for sheriff. Robert Vroman was unopposed for the Republican nomination for treasurer.
Jones, 48, was seeking her third four-year term as treasurer after narrowly losing a race for mayor in 2017.
A convincing win Tuesday could help her generate support and raise money for another run for mayor next year, which she has said she is strongly considering.
She and Boyd, 56, had clashed during the campaign and earlier over Jones' oversight of city parking garages, lots and meters.
Boyd complained that Jones hasn't channeled enough of the city's parking revenue, projected this year at $18.5 million, to help pay for general city services.
If elected, he promised to move the parking division from the treasurer, one of the city's county-type moffices, to the general city administration headed by Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Boyd also is among plaintiffs in a long-running court fight that seeks to give more authority over parking revenue to the Board of Aldermen and the city's top fiscal panel, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
A circuit judge in 2018 sided with the plaintiffs and Jones appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court. The high court dismissed the appeal but didn't rule on the merits of the case, saying it couldn't do so until the lower-court judge decided some other issues raised.
Jones says her office has consistently contributed to the city general fund the maximum allowed by state law.
Boyd also complained that Jones when she first ran for treasurer in 2012 promised to shift parking out of her office.
She said she changed her mind after a report from a financial adviser determined that shifting garages and related debt could adversely affect the city's credit rating. Boyd disputes that.
Jones recently alleged that Krewson and her allies were backing Boyd to make her a less viable mayoral candidate. A top mayoral aide denied that.
This article will be updated.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.