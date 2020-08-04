Tishaura Jones, Vernon Betts take healthy leads in St. Louis treasurer, sheriff's races

She and Boyd, 56, had clashed during the campaign and earlier over Jones' oversight of city parking garages, lots and meters.

Boyd complained that Jones hasn't channeled enough of the city's parking revenue, projected this year at $18.5 million, to help pay for general city services.

If elected, he promised to move the parking division from the treasurer, one of the city's county-type moffices, to the general city administration headed by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Boyd also is among plaintiffs in a long-running court fight that seeks to give more authority over parking revenue to the Board of Aldermen and the city's top fiscal panel, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

A circuit judge in 2018 sided with the plaintiffs and Jones appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court. The high court dismissed the appeal but didn't rule on the merits of the case, saying it couldn't do so until the lower-court judge decided some other issues raised.

Jones says her office has consistently contributed to the city general fund the maximum allowed by state law.

Boyd also complained that Jones when she first ran for treasurer in 2012 promised to shift parking out of her office.