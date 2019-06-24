Democrats in St. Louis County will likely avoid a contentious primary in a state Senate district after one of the party's candidates announced on Saturday that he would forgo his bid for the party's nomination.
Mark Osmack, of Kirkwood, said on social media he was suspending his campaign for the 15th Senate District, currently held by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester.
Osmack's departure clears the way for state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, to secure her party's nomination — that is, unless some other Democrat decides to challenge the three-term state representative.
If she wins the Democratic primary in August 2020, Lavender would face Koenig in November 2020.
Osmack had announced on May 21 that he would run for the seat, one of only a couple Democrats could conceivably flip from Republican control next year. He had announced his bid only after Lavender told him she would not run.
But Lavender changed her mind over the Memorial Day weekend, she said, motivated by Koenig's vocal support for a new abortion law that bans the procedure at eight weeks of pregnancy. Osmack was caught off-guard and at the time vowed to stay in the race.
Osmack, an Army veteran, said Lavender informed him of her decision on Memorial Day.
“I’m a veteran and I’ve lost friends in Afghanistan and Iraq. Bad move," he said. "You want to talk about tone deaf, you want to talk about not being aware of the issues that really matter, that’s how you show it.”
Osmack, 37, could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. In his Facebook announcement, he said he could not compete with Lavender for 15 months for a limited amount of Democratic donor dollars.
"A Democratic primary in this District while working full-time simply isn’t possible," he said.
The district includes parts of central and west St. Louis County, stretching from Glendale to Ellisville.