To each according to his needs? St. Louis aldermen weigh changes to ward capital

ST. LOUIS — For 30 years, every St. Louis alderman has gotten an equal share of a special pot of money to spend on their ward however they like. But maybe not for much longer.

Board President Megan Green, the newly elected progressive Democrat, introduced a bill Friday that would send more money to neighborhoods with higher crime, poverty and unemployment in an effort to mitigate some of their struggles.

“Some areas of our city are never going to be able to maintain themselves if we continue do things equally and not equitably,” Green said.

The change wouldn’t transform wards overnight: This year, each ward is set to take in about $390,000, a drop in the bucket in a $1.2 billion city budget. But to aldermen, it’s the rare money just for their ward, to be spent just how they say. Many use it to respond to constituents’ everyday woes, repairing crumbling sidewalks, improving run-down parks and replacing beat-up trash dumpsters.

But changing the formula would send a powerful — and, some would argue, overdue — statement that some wards, especially on the largely Black North Side, need more help with those everyday woes than others. It would also build on efforts by Green and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones to take on racial inequality in a long-divided city. Jones has also dedicated much of the city’s federal pandemic aid to the cause.

The change to so-called ward capital is certain to draw some opposition.

“If you start neglecting this side of the city, it’s going to be a problem,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro, of Lindenwood Park, on the city’s more prosperous southwest side. “If we stop paving the streets here, people are going to leave.”

Alderman Joe Vollmer noted the taxes on the Hill neighborhood he represents pays a good portion of the freight at City Hall.

“We need to take care of everyone in the city,” he said, “but we do have taxpayers who expect their share, too.”

The system as it stands came out of a campaign pitch.

In 1993, city leaders were trying to pass a sales tax increase to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements, and it was a tough sell. The voters had shot down similar proposals multiple times in the years prior, and a sizable bloc of aldermen were skeptical about the concept to begin with, noting that sales tax increases fall heaviest on the poor.

But there was a powerful incentive: Aldermen would control half of the money and split it 28 ways.

And in 1994, the city began collecting the money and depositing the funds, and board members began tapping them: for speed bumps, for sidewalks, for basketball courts, for security cameras.

In the past decade, however, some aldermen have started questioning the system’s fairness. As North Side neighborhoods have emptied out, some wards that cover them have had to be drawn larger to find enough people. Their representatives have been left with many more miles to pave than some of the wealthier, whiter and more compact areas on the South Side.

And now, with the Board of Aldermen in transition, preparing to shrink from 28 wards to 14 this spring, Green is seizing the opportunity to make some changes.

Her bill would allocate 60% of the money equally, but the rest would go out by need. Each ward would be scored based on things like their median household income, their crime rate and how many vacant properties they have. The higher the “need” score, the more money a ward would get.

Green told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that the proposal is just a starting point for debate. The legislation now heads to committee for further discussion before votes are taken with the full board.

It’s already attracting interest. Skeptical aldermen questioned whether it was right to change what voters approved. Others said they needed time to read it carefully before making up their minds.

Alderman Laura Keys, of the northside O’Fallon neighborhood, said the idea made perfect sense to her, though.

“Our streets are not equal,” she said. “Our green spaces are not equal. Why are we treating them equally?”