ST. LOUIS — Tod Robberson, the editorial page editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the past seven years and a Pulitzer-Prize winning editorial writer, will retire June 15 after more than 40 years in journalism.

Kevin McDermott, a columnist and editorial writer, will take over as leader of the Post-Dispatch editorial page.

“We will certainly miss Tod’s unmatched knowledge of local, national and international topics and his willingness to challenge political leaders regardless of party,” Ian Caso, president and publisher of the Post-Dispatch, said in a statement. “We are, however, very fortunate to have Kevin McDermott as the next leader of the editorial page. Kevin is extremely well versed on the issues and policies that impact our readers and is uniquely positioned to take this lead role.”

Robberson met daily with the editorial board to plan out the opinion lineup for the newspaper. He and the board also met with public figures to discuss stances on local, national and international events driving the news. Among other changes, Robberson recruited columnists and contributors from the community and launched an online video series, “Up for Discussion,” as another means to deliver commentary to Post-Dispatch subscribers.

After retiring, Robberson will join his wife, a teacher and theater director, in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Robberson came to the Post-Dispatch in January 2016 from The Dallas Morning News, where he had been an editorial writer since 2007. He won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 2010 for his work on social and economic disparities between northern and southern Dallas, proposing solutions to narrow those gaps. He was previously a foreign correspondent for the Morning News, The Washington Post and the Reuters news agency. He covered international affairs in Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the United Kingdom, as well as civil wars in Lebanon, El Salvador and Colombia. He also covered the Iran-Iraq war, both U.S. wars with Iraq and the 2001 U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

A Houston native, Robberson holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.

Robberson said his job as editorial page editor was a "roller coaster ride."

“And I happen to be a big fan of roller coasters,” Robberson said. “I love St. Louis like I’ve never loved a city before. But there’s been an exponential increase in the number of gray hairs on my head because of the stress that comes with seven and a half years in the editorial hot seat.”

“I need to get my life back after devoting 40-plus years to daily journalism,” he added. “I’m thrilled to know that our pages will pass to the capable hands of Kevin McDermott.”

McDermott, 57, of St. Louis came to the Post-Dispatch in 1995 and covered politics before becoming a columnist and editorial writer.

“The editorial page has a long, proud history of fostering public debate on the issues of the day,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission in these interesting times."

Alan Achkar, executive editor of the Post-Dispatch, said Robberson “led our editorial page with insight and intelligence, and he strived every day to present a strong perspective. His dedication and hard work were impressive.”

Achkar also said he is looking forward to how McDermott will shape the role.

“Kevin has covered news and politics in our region for years. He knows the key issues and players,” Achkar said. “He’s a natural to step into this job.”