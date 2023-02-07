St. Charles voters will choose between three candidates in Tuesday's mayoral primary, with the top two vote-getters qualifying for a runoff in the April 4 election.
The field includes incumbent Mayor Dan Borgmeyer, businesswoman Venetia Powell and City Councilman Tom Besselman.
In a special election Tuesday in Ferguson, voters in the 2nd Ward will decide whether Councilwoman Joanne Toni Burrow will be recalled. Meanwhile, Matt Coriell is running unopposed in Maplewood to fill a 1st Ward vacancy on the city council.