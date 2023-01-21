Tom Villa, a role-model in St. Louis politics and 'just the nicest guy,' is dead at 77

ST. LOUIS — Thomas A. "Tom" Villa, a longtime player in St. Louis area politics and a proud lifelong Democrat, died about 10:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20, 2023) after suffering a heart attack. He was 77.

Villa was president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 1987 to 1995 — just one part of a political career that spanned 42 years and included holding elected office at both the local and state level.

"He was the best of politics, and we will miss him," current aldermanic President Megan E. Green said.

Villa, the son of legendary St. Louis Alderman Albert "Red" Villa, was born March 16, 1945, in St. Louis. He graduated from St. Stephen Protomartyr grade school, St. Mary's High School, and earned a bachelor's degree in 1967 from St. Louis University and a master's degree in 1971 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Villa's first public speaking was done in front of a class, as an English teacher in the late 1960s at Augustinian Academy and in the early 1970s at Central High School.

"Tom was a genuinely smart and funny guy, who had a deep love for the city of St. Louis, and for the political atmosphere he put himself in," St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly said on Saturday.

Daly was a former student of Villa's at Augustinian, his administrative assistant when Villa was aldermanic president, and they became close friends.

Villa started in politics in 1974, when he was elected as state representative. He served in the state House for 10 years, including the last four years as House Majority Leader.

During legislative recesses, Villa worked for Villa Lighting Co., a business run by his brother and nephews.

After losing the 1984 race for state treasurer, Villa returned to St. Louis government and, in 1985, became the city's public safety director.

In 1987, Villa won the election for aldermanic president; he was reelected in 1991.

In 1993, Villa ran to succeed Vincent C. Schoemehl Jr. as mayor. He narrowly lost to Freeman R. Bosley Jr. in a four-candidate race.

After finishing out his aldermanic president term in 1995, he decided not to seek reelection to city office. He then worked as governmental relations director for Mayor Clarence Harmon.

But the call to politics proved too hard to resist. He successfully ran for the Missouri House in 2000 and was reelected three times.

He left the state House for a second time in 2008, then returned to the Board of Alderman in 2011 when he was elected as the 11th Ward alderman — the same Carondelet-area district that was represented by his father for a record 37 years, then later by nephew Matt Villa.

Green said she first met Villa when she was elected as the 15th Ward alderman in 2014.

​"He was kind of a mentor for me," she said. "He was one of the few veteran aldermen who was willing to take a newbie under their wing and show them how things worked."

Green said Villa was capable of arguing with a colleague during floor debate and then chat amiably with them when the meeting was over.

"You could argue vehemently with him, and then when that was done, it was done," she said, recalling a time when after the two had a floor dispute, Villa came up to her after the meeting. "And he tells me some other points I could have brought up against him," she said with a laugh.

Alderman Anne Schweitzer, D-13th Ward — whose grandfather, former St. Louis Sheriff Gordon Schweitzer, was a political contemporary of Villa's — posted the following tribute on Twitter:

"RIP, Tom Villa, You represented us with intelligence and good humor. You set the gold standard for public service. We will miss you."

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones gave a nod to his career in both St. Louis and Missouri politics: "Tom always showed kindness and found ways to work alongside his colleagues even when they disagreed," she said.

Matt Villa said his uncle "didn't know a stranger" and had the ability to work with others, who recognized Villa's "charm, logic, and commitment to service."

"Tom was an old-school politician who was a role model and mentor for so many," he said.

Former Mayor Lyda Krewson had known him for 30 years and said she best remembered Villa's sense of humor.

"I loved getting his little notes that he would send to people, always handwritten and usually with a newspaper clipping that mentioned you," said Krewson, who served with him during his second stint on the board.

"He was quite an astute politician," Krewson said, "and just the nicest guy."

Schoemehl, who appointed Villa as public safety director in 1985, seconded the motion on Villa's wit.

"He had the best sense of humor of anyone I've ever known, inside or outside of politics," Schoemehl said. "You didn't have a meeting with Tom without laughing at some point."

But Schoemehl also said Villa was a man who "simply had a good heart."

"With Tom, there was never a hidden or personal agenda," he said. "There never was a question about the fact that he wanted what was best for the city of St. Louis. No question at all."

Evidence of Villa's sense of humor was visible to anyone who left his office while he was aldermanic president. Above the door, there hung a sign:

"You are now leaving the office of Thomas A. Villa. Please resume normal behavior."

Villa is survived by his wife, Karen Harvey Villa; a brother, Jack Villa; a sister, Jane Jockenhafer; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for Friday at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Road.