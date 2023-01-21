Tom Villa, longtime St. Louis politician, is dead at 77

ST. LOUIS — Thomas A. "Tom" Villa, a longtime player in St. Louis area politics and a proud lifelong Democratic, died about 10:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20, 2023) after suffering a heart attack. He was 77.

Villa was president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 1987 to 1995. Before that, Villa served two years as the city's public safety director.

Prior that that, he served for 10 years in the Missouri House of Representatives, 1974-84, and was the House Majority Leader for the last four years of that span.

He successfully ran for aldermanic president in 1987 and was re-elected to the post in 1991.

In 1993, Villa ran for mayor of St. Louis and lost in a narrow three-way race to Freeman Bosley Jr.

After finishing out his aldermanic president term in 1995, he decided to not seek reelection.

​"Tom was a genuinely smart and funny guy, who had a deep love for the city of St. Louis, and for the political atmosphere he put himself in," St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly said on Saturday.

Daly was a close friend to Villa, and his former student when Villa taught English at Augustinian Academy, a former Catholic high school in south St. Louis. Villa also taught at Central High School before starting his career in politics.

Among his survivors are his wife, Karen; a brother, Jack Villa; a sister, Jane Jockenhafer; and two nephews, John Villa and former St. Louis alderman Matt Villa.

Tom Villa also was the son of legendary St. Louis Alderman Albert "Red" Villa.

As political fate would have it, Tom Villa's last political office, from 2011-'17, was that of 11th Ward alderman — the same position his father held for a record 37 years.

Villa was born March 16, 1945, in St. Louis. A product of parochial schools, Villa graduated from St. Mary's High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in 1967 from St. Louis University and a master's degree in 1971 from the University of Missouri St. Louis.