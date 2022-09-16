Top former Trump aides coming to St. Louis for conservative group's dinner

ST. LOUIS — Two high-profile former advisers to President Donald Trump will be speaking at a local conservative group's annual conference Saturday night.

Steve Bannon, who served as chairman of Trump's successful 2016 campaign and the president's chief strategist for eight months, is one of the featured guests at the dinner portion of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles' annual training event. Peter Navarro, Trump's former trade adviser, is also scheduled to speak.

Both men have been in the news recently due to criminal indictments. New York prosecutors have accused Bannon of illegally duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border. He has pleaded not guilty. “It’s all nonsense. They will never shut me up,” Bannon said as he left court earlier this month.

Navarro is facing charges that he illegally refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has also pleaded not guilty.

The theme of Saturday's dinner, set to be held at the Airport Marriott in Edmundson, is "Due Process Denied."

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles was founded by Ed Martin, a former chairman of the Missouri GOP, following a split with conservative activist Schlafly's original Eagle Forum organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.