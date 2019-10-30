Dr.Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, answers questions by Planned Parenthood attorney Richard Muniz on the third day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dr.Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, holds plastic cannula, left, a medical device Planned Parenthood uses during abortion procedures, as opposed to a curette, right, a device Planned Parenthood does not use, as she answers questions by Planned Parenthood attorney Richard Muniz on the third day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, answers questions from Assistant Attorney General John Sauer on the second day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, center, arrives for the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, outside the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
ST. LOUIS — The chief medical officer of Missouri’s lone abortion clinic offered a spirited defense of the facility and its services Wednesday, saying abortion is a simple procedure that can have “profoundly” positive effects.
“I believe in the mission of Planned Parenthood. I think it’s perhaps one of the biggest honors of my life to provide abortion care,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas told a commissioner who will decide the fate of the facility’s license to operate.
“It’s about humanity. It’s about the respect for parenting. It’s about valuing life,” McNicholas said. “Abortion is one of the safest procedures we have in medicine.”
But, she added, “Abortion is health care and there will be complications.”
McNicholas testified on the third day of an administrative hearing into the decision by Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services to not renew the abortion provider’s license.
Williams said an investigator made a spreadsheet at his request that included the dates of patients’ last periods. He said the goal was to find women who needed multiple procedures to complete an abortion.
The head of the St. Louis clinic called the tracking “deeply disturbing” and Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, called for an investigation to see whether patient privacy was compromised or laws were broken.
“State law requires the health department director to be ‘of recognized character and integrity,’” Quade said in a statement. “This unsettling behavior calls into question whether Dr. Williams meets that high standard.”
Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, sent a letter to Parson, saying he should investigate Williams' decision.
"This is not only an invasion of privacy, but it is alarming and disturbing," Walsh said.
NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri Executive Director Mallory Schwarz said Williams abused his power.
“Randall Williams is a disgrace to Missourians across the state, and he must go,” Schwarz said.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s likely Democratic opponent in the November 2020 election also weighed in, calling it a “brazen violation of women’s private health information.”
“Gov. Mike Parson has shown his willingness to weaponize his regulatory authority to interfere in gross, weird and medically unnecessary ways,” said state Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The license dispute dates to a March inspection. That annual visit led to a further probe that found four women who required multiple medical procedures.
Planned Parenthood attorneys say the state “cherry-picked” a handful of difficult cases out an estimated 3,000 otherwise successful abortions. They have accused the state of using the licensing process as a tool to eliminate abortions in Missouri.
McNicholas also provides abortion services in Kansas and Oklahoma, which she said are similar in their restrictions to Missouri. But, she said providing services in the Show-Me State is the toughest because of laws like the 72-hour waiting period and parental notification.
“Missouri is the most restrictive,” she said.
In more than three hours of testimony, McNicholas outlined the process a woman goes through when she arrives at the facility on Forest Park Avenue, including medical testing and education that occurs on the first visit. That day starts a 72-hour countdown toward the actual procedure, based on the mandated waiting period imposed by the Republican-led Missouri Legislature.
She also walked through the cases flagged by the health department, drawing pictures to illustrate the process and displaying medical tools to explain their uses by medical personnel.
In one case, she said an abortion that normally takes 5 minutes met with complications because of the shape of the patient’s uterus.
In another, doctors did not know their patient was pregnant with twins when they began the procedure.
“Physicians make mistakes,” McNicholas said. “Unfortunately, complications do occur.”
In another case, a woman who had previously undergone a Caesarean section delivery began bleeding and was transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for more advanced treatment. She lost 2 liters of blood.
McNicholas said there were a number of potential medical reasons for the bleeding and that proper steps were taken.
“All of these things are demonstrations that the system is working,” McNicholas said.
The Administrative Hearing Commission isn’t expected to rule on the licensing issue until February at the earliest. The clinic remains open.
If the license isn’t renewed, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
Parson signed legislation in May banning abortions at or beyond eight weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest. The law is on hold while a legal challenge plays out in federal court.
