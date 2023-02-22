ST. LOUIS — The region’s premier business organization on Wednesday called the “failures” of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office “unforgiveable” after a man who had routinely violated his bond caused a car accident that severely injured a teen who was in town for a volleyball tournament.

Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall, in a statement released three days after the Saturday night accident, didn’t mince words about the accident that critically injured 17-year-old Janae Edmondson and has drawn even more heat to an office already under fire from Republicans in Jefferson City.

“This crime was as preventable as it is tragic,” Hall said. “While this tragedy may serve as a turning point in the efforts to strengthen public safety, it only highlights the lingering issues that have gone unaddressed for far too long. We need immediate action. These issues are not new, and solving them requires all of us stepping up and coming together as one metro to develop a regional strategy to reduce crime and strengthen public safety.”

“The ongoing failures of the Circuit Attorney’s office — with regard to the individual involved in this case as well as a litany of other cases that have not been brought to justice — are unforgiveable,” Hall concluded.

Downtown had been unusually packed this weekend, full of teenagers playing in the tournament and lingering revelers from the Mardi Gras Grand Parade in nearby Soulard. It was a welcome influx of vibrancy for a business district struggling to rebound post-pandemic.

But instead of a win, the weekend accident left another stain on a city center trying to shake off a perception of high crime and vacancy and galvanize support from regional business and political leaders.

“While this is a tragic event in any situation, we take this incident particularly to heart because it happened to one of our St. Louis guests,” Kitty Ratcliffe, head of the Convention and visitors Commission that attracts events like the volleyball tournament to America’s Center, said in a statement Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to the Edmondson family and Janae’s teammates.”

And for Gardner, it is another example of her office missing routine case filings or delaying trials because of lack of preparation.

Daniel Riley, 21, sped down St. Charles Street this past weekend, failed to yield at North 11th Street and collided with another car. Edmondson, in town from Tennessee for a volleyball tournament at the downtown convention center, was pinned between two cars. Her legs were amputated after the crash.

He was supposed to be under house arrest while out on bond for a 2020 robbery charge. But he had violated his bond at least 50 times, including seven this month alone. The case had been dropped and refiled last year.

Gardner’s office claimed the case was refiled because the victim died before trial and that a judge makes the final call on whether a suspect’s bond is revoked. But a judge’s order from the day the case was dropped shows the victim was alive and present for the hearing, and prosecutors weren’t ready to proceed. And court officials said they never knew Riley violated his bond, because prosecutors never filed a motion to revoke it.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who shares Gardner’s progressive base of support, also criticized the circuit attorney Wednesday, saying she needs to “do some soul-searching of whether or not she wants to continue as Circuit Attorney, because she’s lost the trust of the people.”