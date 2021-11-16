Top state senator joins race to replace Blunt in U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — After months of hinting at a run, the president of the Missouri Senate jumped into the Republican primary race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, released an introductory ad Tuesday casting himself as a hand’s on candidate who has had success in getting legislation across the finish line as a member of the Senate and the House.

“I’m a real guy who will always shoot you straight,” Schatz said in the video. “Here in Missouri we’re able to get things done because we’re not afraid of hard work.”

Schatz, 58, joins a primary line-up that includes Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

Schatz, who is term-limited, is vice president of Schatz Underground, which installs utility and communication lines, was elected to the House in 2010 and moved to the Senate in 2014. He was elected to the Senate leadership position in 2018.