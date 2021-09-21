Tornado sirens in St. Louis, other areas to also warn of 'destructive' thunderstorms

The use of tornado warning sirens in St. Louis, St. Louis County and other areas is expanding to alert residents to possible "destructive" thunderstorms with 80 mph winds and or baseball-sized hail.

Sarah Russell, St. Louis emergency management director, said her agency and others are following the lead of the National Weather Service here, which last week began sending alerts about such storms to smart phones.

"We want to remain consistent with our warnings and notification," Russell said Tuesday.

St. Charles and St. Clair counties also have announced they will activate sirens when storms to that degree are predicted.

Officials say such storms are relatively unusual. Russell, the St. Louis official, said only one has hit the city since 2012.

Chris Hunt, who heads St. Charles County's emergency management efforts, said there had been seven since 2012 in that county.

The weather service, in a July announcement of its new policy on alerts, said 13 of the 22 costliest weather disasters nationally last year were severe thunderstorms.

The new "destructive" tag would have activated a wireless emergency alert for many of those events, the service said.

