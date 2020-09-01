 Skip to main content
Tours of Missouri governor’s mansion set to resume
Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City

The Missouri Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City. (Photo: Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau)

JEFFERSON CITY — After tours at the Governor’s Mansion came to a halt in March, Wednesday marks the return of regularly scheduled guided visits to the nearly 150-year-old landmark.

Just as tours of the White House are set to begin Sept. 12 after going on a pandemic-related hiatus, tours in Missouri’s capital city will be limited in size and will be done only on an appointment-only basis.

“We’re trying to be really safe,” said Rebecca Gordon, executive director of the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion Foundation, which oversees the tours.

Tours at the mansion, which are popular with school groups, ground to a halt in early March as the coronavirus began to spread.

There was one tour in July before the mansion shut down for its traditional August maintenance break.

The new schedule calls for tours to be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Gordon said school groups have canceled and just a few groups have made appointments for upcoming tours.

“We weren’t sure what to expect,” she said.

