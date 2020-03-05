Town and Country considers temporary halt on planned developments

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Aldermen are weighing a six-month moratorium on proposals for planned development districts. A public hearing may be held this month on the issue.

Such districts are zoning designations that can provide flexibility for development on sites that may have challenging topography, size or shape.

A planned development proposal for a three-story senior living project on the site of a longtime single-story building in the 13900 block of Clayton Road faced major neighborhood opposition last year. The site had been used for nursing care before Town and Country annexed it. The proposal for senior living was eventually withdrawn by Clarendale, which is building a tower for senior living on the site of a former Schnucks in Clayton, at the corner of Clayton and Hanley roads.

No planned development districts have been proposed in Town and Country. But the notion of a moratorium on all future proposals has emerged to give the city time to update its comprehensive plan or zoning ordinances, if necessary. Many residents have voiced their support for a moratorium.