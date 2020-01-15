Town and Country leaders consider help collecting utility taxes

TOWN AND COUNTRY — This town is about to join other municipalities in hiring a national firm that specializes in helping cities collect utility tax revenue that would otherwise be lost, usually because it is sent to the wrong recipient.

Azavar Government Solutions, based in Illinois, has contracted with Maryland Heights in recent years and helped that city recover several thousand dollars. The firm retains part of the amount as a collection fee, and in the proposed Town and Country contract, the rate would be 37.5%.

Aldermen gave the measure a first reading Monday night. There were a few questions but no opposition among aldermen. The city gets more than 20% of its annual operating budget from utility taxes, ultimately collected from consumers. The total received exceeds $2 million annually.

Frontenac aldermen have also considered the move in recent discussions.