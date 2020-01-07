Town and Country mayor, who is a registered lobbyist, tripped up by recent ethics law change

JEFFERSON CITY — Jon Dalton, a registered lobbyist and the mayor of Town and Country, must shut down his campaign committee in response to a 2016 state law, the Missouri Ethics Commission said last month.

In a consent order Dalton signed on Dec. 19, the ethics commission cited the relatively new requirement that "any person who registers as a lobbyist shall dissolve his or her campaign committee."

The ethics commission said it would take no further action against Dalton so long as he closed his campaign committee within 90 days. As of Tuesday, it was still active.

Dalton, who has lobbied since 1994 and was first elected mayor in 2005, told the Post-Dispatch he was caught between two different statutes when the Legislature approved the ethics bill: one requires lobbyists to register with the state and the other requires candidates to form campaign committees.

"I hope that the General Assembly takes note of the unintended consequences of this law," Dalton said. He said state law as it stands is "contradictory and conflicting."

Dalton said he would close his campaign account but planned to run for mayor again in 2021. By then, he said, he hopes the Legislature changes the law.