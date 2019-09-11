There will be no city property tax in 2019, for the 23rd consecutive year. Without comment, aldermen approved a zero rate Monday night for all classes of property — residential, commercial and personal.
The city is one of 12 in St. Louis County whose elected boards chose not to levy a tax in 2018. At the other extreme, Velda City had the highest residential rate last year, $3.77 per $100 assessed valuation.
Aldermen also honored longtime official Richard “Skip” Mange, who will resign from his 1st Ward aldermanic post Sunday. Mange, 78, a former city mayor and St. Louis County Council member, was elected to four consecutive terms as alderman, most recently in April 2018. His current term runs through next April, and there will be an appointment to fill it before the regular election.
Mange said “it is time” to retire from the board, but he will be involved in multiple city projects and be seen in the audience at board meetings.