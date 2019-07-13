ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray will host a Monday town hall meeting in Florissant with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page where they plan to update residents about the Jamestown Mall redevelopment and the St. Louis Zoo’s planned breeding facility and safari park.
Walton Gray, a Democrat from Black Jack, represents the County Council’s fourth district, covering far north St. Louis County from Florissant to Riverview.
Efforts have been underway for years to redevelop the dead Jamestown Mall, but the project stalled when the entity handling it, the St. Louis County Port Authority, got caught between former County Executive Steve Stenger and the council.
In November, St. Louis County voters approved a one-eighth percent sales tax to fund zoo operations and the development of a 425-acre park near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.
The meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Christ Our Redeemer AME Church, 13820 Old Jamestown Road in Florissant.
Walton Gray’s husband, State Rep. Alan Gray, D-Black Jack, is also expected to be in attendance.