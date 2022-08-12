Trash piles up on curbs across the region as St. Louis-area flood cleanup continues

FERGUSON — Robert Velker added yet another bag to the pile of ruined furniture and debris outside his home along Paul Avenue here and wiped the sweat off his brow.

“I’ve got nothing left,” said Velker, 62.

Outside his home, a dark line about 4 feet up the walls marked the floodwater’s reach. He had been out of town the night of the rainstorm July 26 and learned he’d been flooded when the water in his living room triggered a motion detector alarm. He’d spent days since cleaning out.

Similar scenes played out across the St. Louis region since the flooding from record rainfall last month. Debris, piled feet high, marked thousands of dollars in damaged belongings: mattresses, clothes, dressers, bed frames, refrigerators, washing machines, children’s toys, a wedding dress. On streets hit hardest by flooding, piles of wet and molding trash could be seen — and smelled — for days.

This week, more than two weeks after the floods, the cleanup continued, from one side of the region to the other.

In University City, residents on east Dartmouth Avenue greeted another curbside pickup of the trash piles out on their lawns. That included a refrigerator full of rotten food that had been put out on the side alley.

“You could see maggots dropping off the door,” said Talon Cooper, 26, who lives by the building. “The smell was disgusting. The heat made it worse.”

And in St. Peters, John Schrader and his mother filled a dumpster near their home on Main Street with a van’s worth of broken chunks of wood, the remnants of an old backyard deck that had collapsed in the flood. Then they drove the van back down to load buckets of cracked cement from the basement stairs that had eroded away.

“I’ve probably moved like 100 buckets already,” said Schrader, 43.

Pat Kelly, director of the Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said clean up efforts were interrupted by rain storms in the days following the first flood. And unlike flooding caused by river buildup, the rainfall caused sewers to back up and low-lying areas to flood, leaving some homes waterlogged while neighboring homes only a few inches or feet higher saw little to no damage, he said.

“It’s really kind of a different circumstance than we’ve seen before in the county,” Kelly said.

Kelly said cities were paying hefty overtime costs to get trash picked up, while dealing with damage to their own public buildings and vehicles. Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse them for some costs, he said.

St. Louis spokesman Nick Dunne said the city has asked residents in the neighborhoods impacted by flooding to put damaged items out on the curb and call the Citizens Service Bureau to pick them up.

In Hazelwood, residents were filling dumpsters placed by city officials in the neighborhoods hardest hit by flooding, City Manager Matt Zimmerman said.

St. Charles County plans to make two final curbside pickups next week on Monday and Tuesday for residents in unincorporated areas. Afterward, residents are asked to throw items into dumpsters the county will put out in specific locations.

In St. Peters, officials began bulk pickups July 27. On Main Street, residents said the city had lined the roadway with about a dozen dumpsters the day after the flood and had cleaned out and returned them back each day.

“They were running them back and forth like clockwork,” Schrader said. “I don’t know what we would have done without that.”

In Ferguson, Velker said refuse workers had been quick to pick up trash bags full of clothes and rotten food from his fridge and freezer. Neighbors lined up larger items for curbside pickup last week — then the city delayed pickup a week — which was helpful for some.

“It gives me more time,” said Jerome Clariett, 58, while taking a break between carrying out boxes of wet books. He and other residents said they’d had trouble throwing wet and heavy items out their homes while dealing with damaged basements, houses with no working utilities, and applications for insurance coverage and federal aid.

In University City, Manager Greg Rose said the city waited to send trash trucks out until Aug. 1 to give residents time to clean things out. The trucks will keep circling until there is no more trash to pickup, he said. That could take all month, or longer, he said.

“This is not a normal bulk pickup for us,” Rose said. “The volume is exponentially larger. But we’re making progress.”

The city is getting help from neighbors like Olivette, which sent trash trucks to help, Rose said.

On Vernon Avenue, Yvonne Redmond, 73, said she paid a private business $230 for help to clean out her basement, which had been packed with crockpots, kitchenware, rugs and other households supplies she’d saved up since moving into the home 50 years ago.

“It was a capital T total mess,” said Redmond.

But the workers she paid came with no gloves, no tarps and no boxes.

“They didn’t even have any bags,” she said. “I did just as much work as they did.”

She had better luck with a Christian ministry group that finished emptying her basement for free. They lined up the items neatly on her lawn to be picked up later.