 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Treasurer’s office picked to build new garage near downtown St. Louis convention center

Proposed convention center parking garage

A rendering of the proposed 10-floor convention center garage, which would replace a surface lot west of the convention center between Convention Plaza, Lucas Avenue and 10th and 11th streets. (KAI Enterprises via St. Louis Treasurer's Office.)

ST. LOUIS — The city treasurer’s office has been selected to put up a new 10-floor parking garage near America’s Center downtown.

The facility would include space for ground-level retail and a restaurant on the top story, City Treasurer Adam Layne told the city Parking Commission on Thursday.

Layne also showed the commission a conceptual design of the 1,253-space structure, which would replace a surface lot west of the convention center between Convention Plaza, Lucas Avenue and 10th and 11th streets.

Proposed convention center garage

A rendering of the proposed 10-floor convention center garage, which would replace a surface lot west of the convention center between Convention Plaza, Lucas Avenue and 10th and 11th streets. (KAI Enterprises via St. Louis Treasurer's Office.)

He said financing details have yet to be worked out.

The treasurer’s office, an independent city agency that operates several parking lots and garages, was chosen by officials with the city’s development arm, the St. Louis Development Corp. 

Layne said his office had responded to a request for proposals for the site.

Development officials are looking at new parking venues because of the expansion of the convention center, which involved the demolition of a garage at 10th and Cole streets to make room for the buildout.

People are also reading…

The convention center also is expanding onto a lot along Ninth Street, eliminating 200 spaces.

Rob Orr, deputy executive director at SDLC, said in an email that his agency had also seen proposals for both a garage and a separate mixed-use tower.

However, he said the treasurer’s proposal with parking, retail and a restaurant in a single building is the one “we prefer to further evaluate.”

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News