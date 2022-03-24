Treasurer’s office picked to build new garage near downtown St. Louis convention center

ST. LOUIS — The city treasurer’s office has been selected to put up a new 10-floor parking garage near America’s Center downtown.

The facility would include space for ground-level retail and a restaurant on the top story, City Treasurer Adam Layne told the city Parking Commission on Thursday.

Layne also showed the commission a conceptual design of the 1,253-space structure, which would replace a surface lot west of the convention center between Convention Plaza, Lucas Avenue and 10th and 11th streets.

He said financing details have yet to be worked out.

The treasurer’s office, an independent city agency that operates several parking lots and garages, was chosen by officials with the city’s development arm, the St. Louis Development Corp.

Layne said his office had responded to a request for proposals for the site.

Development officials are looking at new parking venues because of the expansion of the convention center, which involved the demolition of a garage at 10th and Cole streets to make room for the buildout.

The convention center also is expanding onto a lot along Ninth Street, eliminating 200 spaces.

Rob Orr, deputy executive director at SDLC, said in an email that his agency had also seen proposals for both a garage and a separate mixed-use tower.

However, he said the treasurer’s proposal with parking, retail and a restaurant in a single building is the one “we prefer to further evaluate.”

