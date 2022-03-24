Treasurer’s office picked to build new garage near downtown St. Louis convention center

ST. LOUIS — The city treasurer’s office has been selected to put up a new 10-floor parking garage near America’s Center downtown.
The facility would include space for ground-level retail and a restaurant on the top story, City Treasurer Adam Layne told the city Parking Commission on Thursday.
Layne also showed the commission a conceptual design of the 1,253-space structure, which would replace a surface lot west of the convention center between Convention Plaza, Lucas Avenue and 10th and 11th streets.
He said financing details have yet to be worked out.
The treasurer’s office, an independent city agency that operates several parking lots and garages, was chosen by officials with the city’s development arm, the St. Louis Development Corp.
Layne said his office had responded to a request for proposals for the site.
Development officials are looking at new parking venues because of the expansion of the convention center, which involved the demolition of a garage at 10th and Cole streets to make room for the buildout.
A rendering of the proposed 10-floor convention center garage, which would replace a surface lot west of the convention center between Convention Plaza, Lucas Avenue and 10th and 11th streets. (KAI Enterprises via St. Louis Treasurer's Office.)
