‘Tremendous opportunity’: Missouri could be considered for Toyota battery plant

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri could be in the running for a new $1.29 billion factory being planned by Toyota to produce batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.
The plant would be part of $3.4 billion that the automaker plans to spend in the U.S. on batteries during the next decade. The company didn’t detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.
The new plant likely would be near one of the company’s U.S. assembly or parts plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama or Texas.
Toyota currently builds cylinder heads at its parts plant in Troy, located about 50 miles northwest of St. Louis.
Maggie Kost, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said the administration doesn’t provide comment on active projects it has underway.
But, she suggested there are open lines of communication between the state and the manufacturer.
“We’re in regular contact with Toyota on a number of fronts given their presence in Missouri. This would certainly be a tremendous opportunity for our state,” Kost said.
The 550,000-square-foot facility in Troy, which began production in 1993, employs 1,000 workers. It formerly was known as Bodine Aluminum.
A study based on 2015 data by the Center for Automotive Research found when direct employees are combined with jobs at company suppliers, as well as spinoff jobs, Toyota is estimated to support 10,000 jobs in Missouri.
Missouri also is home to a General Motors truck plant in Wentzville, a Ford truck factory in Claycomo, near Kansas City, and numerous suppliers.
Toyota’s new battery plant eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
Toyota will form a new company to run its new U.S. battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its U.S. supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said Monday.
“Today’s commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, Toyota’s North American CEO, said in a statement.
Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the U.S., Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 in the U.S. that are at least partially electrified.
Now in the U.S., it offers hydrogen vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids that can travel a relatively short distance on electricity before switching to a gas-electric hybrid powertrain. Toyota says vehicles that operate at least partially on electricity now account for about a quarter of its U.S. sales, and it plans for that to rise to nearly 70% by 2030.
The company says it will have 15 battery electric vehicles for sale globally by 2025.
In July, state officials also said Missouri would be a “competitive” location for a second plant being eyed by electric vehicle maker Rivian.
Rivian is ramping up production at its factory in Normal, Illinois, which had previously housed a Mitsubishi car plant.
The company has not yet announced where its second plant will be located.
Toyota’s move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles.
Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, and LG Energy Solution said Monday that they plan to build a battery manufacturing facility to help the automaker get 40% of its U.S. sales from vehicles that run at least partly on electricity by 2030. They didn’t say where the plant would be.
Also Monday, the Taiwanese company that makes smartphones for Apple and others, Foxconn Technology Group, said it would produce electric cars and buses for auto brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.
Volvo Cars on Monday unveiled more details of its initial public offering that will fund its ambitious plan to transform into an all-electric vehicle company by 2030. The Swedish auto brand, owned by Chinese carmaker Geely, said the IPO would value the company at 163 billion-200 billion kronor ($18.8 billion-$23 billion) when shares start trading Oct. 28.
And Ford Motor Co. announced that it will turn a transmission factory in northwest England into a plant that will make electric power units for cars and trucks sold throughout Europe.
Toyota joins Ford and General Motors in announcing recent large investments in U.S. battery factories. GM plans to build battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee, while Ford has plans for plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.
