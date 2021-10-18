‘Tremendous opportunity’: Missouri could be considered for Toyota battery plant

A study based on 2015 data by the Center for Automotive Research found when direct employees are combined with jobs at company suppliers, as well as spinoff jobs, Toyota is estimated to support 10,000 jobs in Missouri.

Missouri also is home to a General Motors truck plant in Wentzville, a Ford truck factory in Claycomo, near Kansas City, and numerous suppliers.

Toyota’s new battery plant eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

Toyota will form a new company to run its new U.S. battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its U.S. supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said Monday.

“Today’s commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, Toyota’s North American CEO, said in a statement.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the U.S., Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 in the U.S. that are at least partially electrified.