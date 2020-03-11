Trump’s plan to waive payroll tax would punch hole in Social Security, Medicare budgets

Smaller sums tucked into weekly paychecks in the form of a payroll tax cut were spent at about perhaps half that rate, according to research by the New York Fed, with the rest saved or applied to debt.

“Right now is when people are freaking out,” said Claudia Sahm, director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “They don’t need an extra 50 bucks in October. They need an extra 500 bucks now,” to allay fears about lost jobs or wages, pay for medical tests, or ease the need to cut back spending right away.

Sending $500 per person right away, at a cost of around $165 billion to the government, could act as a sort of circuit breaker to avoid a recession and boost confidence among households, she said.

Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said Tuesday the tax cut would not necessarily help the most vulnerable workers.

To benefit from a payroll tax cut, first of all, you need to be employed, he said.

In addition “it doesn’t do a lot for people who rely on tips. It doesn’t do much for people who have lost shifts. It does very little for folks who don’t have sick leave,” Wyden told reporters. “So there are important issues to work through.”