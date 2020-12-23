Trump veto threat raises the prospect of year-end government shutdown

Trump did not say whether he would actually veto the legislation. He will leave office on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill by wide, bipartisan margins, and could return to Washington to override his veto if necessary.

As he heads for the door after losing the November election, Trump has also threatened to veto a $740 billion defense-policy bill, which has passed every year since 1961.

Trump dislikes that bill because it would strip the names of generals who served the pro-slavery Confederacy from military bases and because it does not repeal liability protections — unrelated to defense — for social media companies, such as Twitter and Facebook, that Trump considers unfriendly to conservatives.

The House of Representatives plans to return on Dec. 28 if Trump vetoes the defense-policy bill. That is the same day government funding is due to expire.

Both the defense bill and the coronavirus bill passed with veto-proof majorities, but a veto would put Trump’s fellow Republicans in an awkward position.