St. Louis County police who patrol the Twin Oaks city park in extra duty assignments are now covered by the same insurance as are the county officers who protect the city in its yearly service contract.
The Board of Aldermen approved a contract change Wednesday night, and the city will be billed for the extra cost covering the period from May through October. The change was prompted after an insurance review showed that off-duty officers who worked the assignments on individual contracts with the city were not covered.
Aldermen also said the change is beneficial in that the city will have greater control over the extra duty assignments and can tailor them to the hours of greatest need.
The previous extra duty work did not result in liability issues, but to continue without insurance and workmen’s compensation coverage is risky, Mayor Russ Fortune said. Often, the same officers were working regular patrols under the county contract, at a usual wage of $35 hourly. The city is paying $168,621 a year currently for police patrolling that includes 40 hours a week regularly. The new extra cost is estimated to be $9,000 for 2019.
The city park remains closed to fishing, as a yearlong process of dredging the lake and restoring fish continues.