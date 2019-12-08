TWIN OAKS — Officials acknowledged Wednesday night that the Board of Aldermen had decided Nov. 20 to fire city administrator and clerk Kathy Runge. She was informed in a private conference Nov. 21 involving Mayor Russ Fortune and a personnel adviser.
Fortune did not vote Nov. 20 and would not give the vote count among the four aldermen. He offered the comment that “the board was considering projects for the city’s future and did not have confidence that she could carry them out.”
Runge’s recent salary was $60,600 annually, and Fortune said there would be negotiations on a settlement package. Runge was hired in June 2013 after 17 years in the administration of Pasadena Hills in north St. Louis County. Her beginning annual salary was $44,000.
Assistant Theresa Gonzales is acting clerk and is not interested in the full-time position, she said.
The board also approved a 2020 budget of $1.2 million, including a 2% raise for employees. Sales tax, the largest revenue source, held steady in 2019 despite the closing of a Shop ‘N Save, because most customers apparently switched to Schnucks, also in the city.