Twin Oaks moves forward with sidewalk plan despite pushback from some residents

TWIN OAKS — Aldermen on Wednesday voted to proceed with a proposed sidewalk project on Crescent Avenue.

With the Twin Oaks board's 3-1 vote in favor of advancing the project, city staff are authorized to meet with engineers, and meet with property owners concerning small pieces of land acquisition.

Three Crescent Avenue residents attended the Wednesday night meeting in opposition to the project, saying it could lead to more traffic and crashes and would cost too much. One resident said the city needed to write an overall sidewalk plan instead.

Aldermen have considered sidewalks for several years, as the city is mostly residential and is hilly, curvy and was developed largely without them. Some residents have supported sidewalk plans in the name of safety.

State law allows the board to have sidewalks installed, though funding is uncertain. Recent efforts to have a federal grant help pay for sidewalks near the Birnamwood Condominiums, on the south end of Twin Oaks, have not been successful.

Apart from potential grants, the 2021 city budget has about $75,000 for capital projects and would likely need more than a year's worth of spending to install sidewalks on Crescent Avenue.