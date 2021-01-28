Twitter: No sign St. Louis alderman's account was hacked before sending threatening tweet

Collins-Muhammad on Thursday insisted his account was hacked but declined to comment further.

In a later text, he said he deleted his account because he “didn’t feel comfortable with a compromised account.”

“It was in fact a hacked tweet — know that I serve my community faithfully and will always do such. My constituents in the 21st Ward know me and what I stand for and against: and they know that I would not make such remarks. My number one duty is to make their lives better each and every day and that has been my focus since being elected. My community is a work in progress and so am I. But that tweet was not me.”

Collins-Muhammad had claimed the hacking could be linked to criticism of his and other aldermen’s support for a controversial bill to allow a private company to fly surveillance airplanes over the city in an effort to help police investigate crime.

He and Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, were among aldermen who gave the bill preliminary approval in a 15-14 vote Friday. Vaccaro, who chairs the aldermanic public safety committee, was criticized on Twitter by opponents of the bill.