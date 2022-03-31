Two candidates in St. Louis County disqualified for unpaid taxes

ST. ANN — Two candidates have been disqualified ahead of the municipal election next Tuesday, St. Louis County elections officials said Thursday.

Votes will not be counted for Diana Harris, a candidate for Ward 1 councilman in Overland, nor for Carla Walker, a candidate for Ward 1 alderman in Pine Lawn, after the Missouri Department of Revenue determined each had unpaid taxes, said Eric Fey, the county’s Democratic elections director.

The election board received the state’s notices of disqualification after absentee voting had begun — too late to remove their names from the ballot.

Harris’ opponent for the Overland Ward 1 seat, Patrick Wroblewski, remains on the ballot. Walker had been unopposed her in race in Pine Lawn.

Under Missouri law, the Department of Revenue conducts such checks when it receives a complaint alleging a candidate has unpaid taxes. If the department substantiates the allegation, the candidate is given 30 days to pay. If the candidate fails to pay, then the department will notify the election board the candidate is disqualified from the election.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.